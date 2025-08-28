Keegan Bradley Decides Not To Compete In Ryder Cup, Selects Rookies Young And Griffin For US Team

Football Bayern Munich Triumphs Over Wehen Wiesbaden With Harry Kane's Last-Minute Goal In DFB-Pokal In a thrilling DFB-Pokal match, Bayern Munich defeated Wehen Wiesbaden 3-2 thanks to Harry Kane's last-minute winner. The game showcased intense competition and dramatic moments. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

Harry Kane's late heroics secured Bayern Munich's place in the DFB-Pokal's second round with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Wehen Wiesbaden. The 3. Liga team nearly forced extra time, but Kane's decisive goal saved Bayern from an upset after Wiesbaden had rallied to level the match.

Wiesbaden almost achieved a major upset in the DFB-Pokal's first round, which would have raised questions about Bayern's performance. Vincent Kompany's squad took 22 shots, generating an expected goals (xG) value of 3.87. Stritzel faced 15 shots on target and made 10 crucial saves.

Bayern initially took the lead through a penalty by Kane in the 16th minute after Ryan Johansson fouled Sacha Boey. Kane confidently converted from the spot, placing his shot into the bottom-right corner. Despite early pressure, Wiesbaden managed to equalise later in the match.

The second half began with Bayern extending their lead to 2-0 as Michael Olise capitalised on a loose ball, scoring just six minutes after the restart. However, Wiesbaden responded strongly with their captain Fatih Kaya scoring twice within six minutes to bring them level.

Kane had another chance from the penalty spot after being fouled by Milad Nejad but saw his attempt saved by Stritzel. Despite this setback, Kane eventually found redemption by heading Josip Stanisic’s cross into the net during injury time, sealing Bayern’s victory.

Bayern’s dominance was evident with their numerous attempts on goal, yet Wiesbaden made their chances count by scoring with both of their shots on target. Kane has been instrumental for Bayern in recent DFB-Pokal matches, contributing four goals in his last three appearances.

Kane’s decisive goal not only advanced Bayern to the next round but also highlighted his importance to the team’s success in cup competitions. His ability to perform under pressure continues to be a valuable asset for Bayern Munich as they pursue further success this season.