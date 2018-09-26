Bayern Munich 1 Augsburg 1: Neuer error costs champions

Munich, September 26: Manuel Neuer made a late mistake to allow Augsburg to grab an equaliser and end Bayern Munich's 100 per cent record this season in a 1-1 draw at Allianz Arena.
Arjen Robben's third goal of the season looked to have been enough to settle a tight contest but a rare error from Neuer cost Niko Kovac's men four minutes from time.
Evergreen winger Robben continued his run of scoring in every home league game this season but Augsburg provided stiff resistance as they sought to end a run of three games without a win.
And Felix Gotze pounced on the opportunity afforded to him when Neuer spilled a cross and allowed Jeffrey Gouweleeuw to tee up the brother of former Bayern midfielder Mario.
Augsburg exploited gaps in the Bayern defence in an open early phase of play in which Thomas Muller hit the post before Renato Sanches flashed a shot just wide after 11 minutes.
Sanches tested Augsburg goalkeeper Andreas Luthe with a dipping shot before rifling one over the crossbar as Bayern began to control the game.
Just three minutes into the second half, Serge Gnabry chested down a long ball over the top and selflessly squared to Robben, who cut inside and fired through a crowded box into the top of the net.
They knew he was going to cut inside...— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 25, 2018
But, obviously, they couldn't stop him. #FCBFCA 1-0 pic.twitter.com/FfkEFfs6TO
Bayern brought on Franck Ribery, who thought he had doubled their lead only for his close-range strike to be ruled out for offside.
That would not have mattered had Neuer not spilled a corner that fell to Gouweleeuw, who fired the ball back across the face of goal where Gotze used his body to turn it over the line.
A draw that will feel like a win!— FC Augsburg English (@FCA_World) September 25, 2018
Superb performance from #FCA, who are the first team to take points off @FCBayernEN this season! 😍#FCBFCA 1-1 (FT) ❤️💚⚪ pic.twitter.com/0bW59dxndx
What it means: Bayern punished for missed chances
Mistakes from Neuer have been few and far between through the years but even Germany's number one is fallible and, after a succession of missed chances at the other end, Kovac will be keen to ensure Bayern get back to their free-scoring best before long.
Rejuvenated Sanches deserved a goal
Sanches' return to form has been a revelation under Kovac and the Portugal international was full of running. Having scored in the Champions League victory at former club Benfica, the 21-year-old looked desperate to find the net on home turf but proved profligate.
Muller no longer picks himself
Having been one of the first names on the Bayern team-sheet for so long, Muller looks like a man resting on his laurels. The revival of Sanches along with the recent form of James Rodriguez could put the experienced forward under pressure should he fail to improve.
Key Opta stats
- Arjen Robben scored his 98th Bundesliga goal, drawing level with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Cha Bum-kun - only six foreign players have scored more Bundesliga goals than Robben.
- Robben also scored his 141st goal for Bayern Munich in all competitions (one more than Giovane Elber). Only six players have scored more goals for Bayern since they won promotion to the Bundesliga in 1965.
- Bayern have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six Bundesliga home games, the first such run since the 2008-09 season under manager Jurgen Klinsmann.
- Bayern have not lost any of their last 28 Bundesliga games during Oktoberfest (W21 D7).
What's next?
Bayern will look to build on their record of five goals scored and none conceded away from home when they travel to Hertha Berlin on Friday (September 28), while Augsburg take on Freiburg at home and should do so with a spring in their step.