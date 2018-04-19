Bayern Munich have quality to beat Real Madrid in Champions League: Chairman Karl Heinz Rummenigge

Bengaluru, April 19: Bayern Munich chairman Karl Heinz Rummenigge feels his team is capable of beating back-to-back UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid in their upcoming UCL semi-final. While Bayern will lock horns with Madrid on April 25 and May 1 in the two-legged last-four clash, Liverpool will face Roma on April 24 and May 2.
Bayern won the Champions League last in the 2012/13 season and Real Madrid are looking to make it their third straight UCL title. Rummenigge believes Real Madrid are difficult to beat but the Jupp Heynckes-coached Bayern have the quality to beat them.
"To beat Real Madrid, we need to win two games, but if there is a team that can do it, it is Bayern. Our team has enormous individual quality and Jupp has managed to put the pieces of the puzzle together in a wonderful way," Rummenigge told the Marca. "There is no kind of envy or selfishness, just a great team spirit."
It was in April 2012 when Bayern last time beat Real Madrid in the UCL. In the previous UCL season, Bayern met Real Madrid in the quarter-finals only to lose 3-6 over two legs. After achieving a 2-1 victory in the first leg in Munich, Real went down by the same margin in Madrid. In extra time, Real had netted thrice to progress to the semi-finals, going on to win the Champions League.
However, Bayern is in top form in this season, winning the Bundesliga for the sixth consecutive time with five games to spare. In the ongoing UCL season, Bayern has suffered only one defeat (against Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage), while Real has already lost two games (against Tottenham Hotspur in the group stage and then against Juventus in the second-leg of their quarter-final).
In addition, Bayern are in the final of 2017–18 DFB Pokal and are the favourites to beat Eintracht Frankfurt to the Cup on May 19. On the other hand, Real Madrid are third on the 2017/18 Spanish La Liga points table and have no chance of winning the domestic league. They were also eliminated from the quarter-final of 2017–18 Copa del Rey by Leganes.
Even German forward Thomas Mueller, who scored a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in Bayern's 6-2 semi-final win in the DFB Pokal, said Bayern are hungry to win the UCL.
"Our hunger is now greater. Apart from the league and the hearts of the fans who have seen this match, we haven't won anything. It was like an advert for German football," he said.
