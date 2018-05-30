Bayern Munich defender David Alaba maintains calm over Real Madrid rumours

London, May 30: Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has rubbished the rumours regarding his potential exit to Real Madrid.
The versatile Austrian international has been attracting interest from the latest Champions League winners for the last couple of months and even his father along with his agent recently told the media that the Los Blancos are interested in signing the player.
But Alaba who can play as central midfielder and centre-half along with his usual left fullback position has now opened up about his father's and agent's statement.
As per the 25-year-old, all the media personnel have overblown their comments and as of now, he does not have any intention of moving out of Germany.
"I know nothing about my father's interview with Spanish media. I asked him about it and he doesn't know anything about it either," he told reporters.
"At the moment, there's nothing to say. I'm very, very happy in Munich and still have a lot to achieve here.
"I'm proud to attract interest from such clubs, but I'm already playing for one of the best clubs in the world and want to continue my career here."
Alaba has had a mixed year with Bayern. The young fullback although won his sixth straight Bundesliga title, however, saw his team suffering a surprise 3-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Pokal Final. They were also knocked out from the Champions League semi-final by Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, Bayern's rival side RB Leipzig are said to be plotting a permanent move for Everton's Ademola Lookman who was impressive during the short January loan spell.
The 20-year-old joined Everton last year but due to limited game-time this term, former Toffees boss Sam Allardyce sent him on loan to Germany. The former Charlton winger lived up to the expectation and eventually scored five and assisted four in 11 appearances.
Last month as well, Leipzig’s sporting director Ralf Rangnick hinted he would like to keep Lookman. Now as per reports in England, the German side now has reportedly planned a permanent deal for the young prodigy.
However, it is understood that the youngster will first hold formal talks with the new Everton manager which is due to announced apparently next week and then will decide his next move.
Looman only has played seven matches in the Premier League, however, has not opened his account yet.
