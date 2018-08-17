Bayern Munich eye Toby Alderweireld as Jerome Boateng edges closer to PSG

Bengaluru, August 17: Out of favor at the White Hart Lane, Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld sought to seek asylum from Manchester United at Old Trafford. However, the deal couldn’t go through before the deadline day as United eventually did not sign any central defender. But Alderweireld could head to the Bundesliga now as Bayern Munich look to sign him as a potential replacement for Jerome Boateng.
While Bayern were only willing to let Boateng leave the club for a transfer fee of £50million, United only wanted the centre back on a season-long loan. However, Paris Saint-Germain have expressed an interest in taking the German central defender on a permanent basis. And Boateng has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the Parisian club. This would leave a huge void in Bayern’s central defence, which could be filled by Toby Alderweireld.
First game, first win! 👏🏼 Let’s go & win the title in our new stadium! 💪🏼 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/6pimdCZbeZ— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) August 11, 2018
A move for Alderweireld this month could cost suitors £40m but clubs may look to hold off on a bid until next year. The 29-year-old's contract runs out in 2019 but Spurs will have the option to extend it by another year, which will in turn trigger a release clause allowing Alderweireld to be bought for as little as £25m during a two-week period at the end of next summer's transfer window.
Although Alderweireld remains top priority for Bayern Munich, the Belgian’s arrival is totally dependent on the decision Boateng makes. And considering the latest transfer activity from Paris-Saint Germain, it looks unlikely that any deals will be possible.
PSG signed 21-year old Schalke 04 defender Thilo Kehrer on a five-year deal. The €37million arrival is not really expected to be part of PSG's Starting XI rightaway but he is definitely a huge future prospect for the Ligue 1 side.
Apart from the English Premier League and Serie A, all other top European Leagues have time till August 31 to make their final transfer deals.