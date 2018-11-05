Bayern Munich lead the race for Arsenal contract rebel Ramsey

Bengaluru, November 5: German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are reportedly leading the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer.
The Welsh international confirmed last month he will depart the Emirates at the end of the season having been told he wouldn't be handed a new contract.
The Arsenal midfielder’s decade-long stint in north London is set to come to and end in June when his current contract expires.
Ramsey was set to put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, until the Gunners surprisingly pulled the plug at the last minute.
The offer was thought to be withdrawn on the advice of manager Unai Emery, who would reportedly prefer to use the funds available to him to strengthen other areas of his squad, rather than reward the 27-year-old with a significant pay rise.
According to reports, Bayern have emerged as the frontrunners in the quest to land the three-time FA Cup winner.
They claim the Bundesliga champions have monitored Ramsey's situation in North London, and will look to open talks with him in the New Year. The news will come as a huge blow to Manchester United and Liverpool who are among a number of clubs vying for his signature.
Chelsea are understood to be reconsidering an offer for Ramsey due to the improved form of Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
The ex-Cardiff midfielder has featured in all 11 Premier League games this campaign, though he has only started six times under Unai Emery. He came off the bench in the 73rd minute during the 1-1 draw against Liverpool yesterday as Arsenal came from behind to snatch a deserved point.
Next up for Arsenal is a home clash against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League, before they welcome Wolves to the capital next week.