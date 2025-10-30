Football Bayern Munich Set New European Record with 14 Consecutive Wins Across All Competitions By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 20:49 [IST]

Bayern Munich has recently set a remarkable record by winning 14 consecutive matches across all competitions, marking the best start to a season in Europe's top five leagues history.

This winning streak surpassed the long-standing record of 13 consecutive wins set by AC Milan during the 1992-93 season. Bayern's record-breaking run was highlighted by a commanding 4-1 victory over 1. FC Köln in the second round of the DFB Cup, which brought their winning streak to 14 matches.

The team's outstanding form has been driven by a lethal attacking trio consisting of Harry Kane, Luis Díaz, and Michael Olise, with Kane especially prolific, having scored 22 goals in all competitions during the streak. Bayern has scored 51 goals and conceded only 10 over this span, outscoring AC Milan's record run which had a goal difference of 45 scored and 13 conceded. The current Bayern side, under coach Vincent Kompany, showed great mentality and quality, with players fit and hungry to win, which he attributed as key reasons behind the streak's success.​

This 14-match winning streak not only equaled Bayern's longest ever such run set in 1980 but is also unprecedented for any club across Europe's elite football leagues. Earlier in the sequence, Bayern equaled the 13-win record held by AC Milan and then secured an outright European record with the 14th consecutive win. Bayern's dominance extends across Bundesliga and international tournaments, placing them as a class apart in European football

Similar records across European leagues illustrate how rare such dominance is. For instance, AC Milan's 13 consecutive wins at the start of a season had stood unchallenged for more than three decades. Other dominant league-winning streaks include Bayern's record of 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles as of 2023, a feat unmatched across Europe's top leagues. Juventus had a nine-title run in Serie A from 2012 to 2020. In England and Spain, dominant runs are shorter comparatively, showing Bayern's exceptional calibre.

Bayern now aims to extend this exceptional winning streak further, with upcoming fixtures including Bundesliga matches and the DFB Cup, setting the stage for a potential new historic mark in European football.