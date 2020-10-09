Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid to be behind closed doors due to coronavirus

Munich, October 9: Bayern Munich's next three home games, including their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus.
Cases of COVID-19 have spiked in Munich recently, with 4,058 recorded on October 8 up from 2,503 a week earlier.
Bayern confirmed on Friday that, as per a ruling from the city's authorities, no fans will be able to attend games at the Allianz Arena until October 25.
The DFB-Pokal match against Duren Merzenich, the Champions League clash with Atletico and the Bundesliga game at home to Eintracht Frankfurt will all be affected.
Bayern expect that the next home match fans can attend will be against Werder Bremen on November 21.
The 2020-21 Bundesliga season started with home fans allowed to be at matches but only up to a stadium capacity of 20 per cent.
However, the German Football League (DFL) regulations said games would have to be behind closed doors in a city if the seven-day infection rate surpassed 35 per 100,000 people.
Bayern, who won the treble in 2019-20, started the new season with an 8-0 demolition of Schalke.
They then beat Sevilla 2-1 after extra time in the UEFA Super Cup before a surprise 4-1 league loss away to Hoffenheim.
Hansi Flick's side then defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the DFL-Supercup and won 4-3 against Hertha Berlin prior to the international break.