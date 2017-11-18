Bayern Munich working to bring Sandro Wagner back to club from Hoffenheim

Munich, Nov 18: Bayern Munich are interested in signing Hoffenheim and Germany forward Sandro Wagner in the upcoming January window, manager Jupp Heynckes has confirmed.
Heynckes told the press conference ahead of their home match against Augsburg that the two clubs' Sporting directors, Hasan Salihamidzic and Alexander Rosen are currently with the deal and there is a possibility that a deal could occur in the winter transfer window.
"If you are interested in a player who has a contract, you have to go directly to the club, " the veteran coach told a news conference.
"Hasan Salihamidzic has spoken to Alexander Rosen about the possibility of a transfer.
"This is the phase we are in, no further. He has developed well ."
His club manager, Nagelsmann also confirmed the news earlier this week and claimed that the Germany international is closing in on a return to his former club Bayern Munich.
"It's right, and we've known that for longer than yesterday," Nagelsmann told a news conference ahead of his side's match against Frankfurt.
"We are aware of his interest . We will make an announcement if there's something to announce.
"There are no grudges that he's interested, but there is sympathy. It's not my player, he belongs to the club. If the clubs reach an agreement, you try to compensate for things as a coach."
Wagner has been a late bloomer but at 29 years old, has at last risen as one of the Bundesliga's most dependable striker and his impressive club form also got him a call-up in Joachim Low's World Cup plan for next summer.
The former Bayern academy player who left the club in 2008, has scored six goals in all rivalries for Hoffenheim this season and also registered 11 goals last season to help his side to an impressive fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga table.
According to reports, Hoffenheim are demanding around €10 million for the striker who is under contract until 2020.
And with Jupp Heynckes searching for a solid backup striker for star Robert Lewandowski in the second half of the season, the inclusion of the striker will surely strengthen up the attacking line up more.