Beckham, Neville, Scholes visit childhood coach

London, September 20: Manchester United's legendary Class of 92 owe a lot to former coach Eric Harrison, and some of them went to visit the 79-year-old.
David Beckham, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes were part of the Old Trafford team that won the FA Youth Cup in 1992, with Harrison at the helm.
Now, though, the former coach is battling dementia as he grows older, and he was paid a visit by three of his proteges at his home, reports Daily Mail.
Harrison posed for pictures with the trio, who went on to forge incredible careers under Sir Alex Ferguson at United.
Beckham is perhaps the most famous, and he smiled for a heartwarming picture next to Harrison on the sofa during the visit.
The 79-year-old joined United in 1981 after a playing career of his own that took in the likes of Halifax, Hartlepool and Barrow.
He made his name after hanging up his boots though, working first under Ron Atkinson before being kept on by Ferguson to run the youth set-up at United.
Now retired, his daughter Vicky reveals how the visit came about, with the help of grandson Joe.
'My dad still has all the players' numbers in his phone and, unbeknown to me, Joe contacted a few of them,' she told The Times. 'Within a week, they had all come round."
"One of the saddest things is that he has lost interest in watching football. Until the dementia it was his life. It was funny, the lads said they still almost felt on edge when they were around him,' Joe added."