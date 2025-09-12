Football Benfica Plans To Sign Manchester City Captain Bernardo Silva With Contract Ready Bernardo Silva is linked with a return to Benfica, where a contract awaits him. The club's president candidate expresses strong desire to bring him back. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 18:26 [IST]

Bernardo Silva might soon return to Benfica, his childhood club, as a potential new president claims a contract is ready for the Manchester City captain. Bruno Lage, Benfica's coach, is eager for Silva's return to Portugal and believes it will happen shortly. Silva became City's captain this summer after Kevin De Bruyne left, but he is in the final year of his current contract.

The 31-year-old began his career in Benfica's youth system and debuted for the first team in October 2013 at 19. Less than a year later, he moved to Monaco before joining Manchester City in 2017. Since then, Silva has won six Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup among other accolades.

Joao Noronha Lopes, who is running for Benfica's presidency in October's election, has expressed his intention to sign Silva if elected. "I can confirm that a contract is waiting for Bernardo Silva," Noronha Lopes told A Bola. "And I really want to bring Bernardo in, in January. He embodies everything I want for Benfica: identity, a winning culture, and he's a huge Benfica fan. And I can assure you that we won't stop here."

Lage remains focused on football rather than election politics but shares enthusiasm about Silva rejoining the club. "From what I know about Bernardo and his motivation, is that soon, I don't know when, but soon, he will be a Benfica player regardless of the president," he said.

Silva has made 269 appearances in the Premier League with City and scored 43 goals. Internationally, he has earned 103 caps for Portugal and won two Nations League titles with his national team.

As speculation continues over Silva's future at Manchester City and potential return to Benfica, fans eagerly await developments. The possibility of him rejoining his boyhood club adds excitement to both clubs' supporters as they anticipate what lies ahead.