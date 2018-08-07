Defensive blunders galore as Bengaluru FC go down 1-5 to Shabab Al Ahli in pre-season game

Benidorm (Alicante), August 7: Bengaluru FC suffered a 1-5 loss against UAE Pro-League side Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC in their second game of the 2018 Spain Tour at the Melia Villaitana Football Center in Benidorm, Alicante on Monday (August 6).
This is their second loss in the 2018 Spain Tour, having been defeated 1-2 by Atletico Saguntino last week.
The Blues began the game on the offensive with Chencho Gyeltshen and Xisco Hernandez going agonizingly close in the opening ten minutes. Boithang Haokip had only the gloalkeeper to beat but managed to hit it straight at him. Erik Paartalu then saw a header come off the post.
The Blues went down to 2015 @TheAFCCL finalists Shabab Al Ahli in their second pre-season friendly, this time at the Villaitana Benidorm in Alicante. #BFCvSAA #BluesInSpain pic.twitter.com/ub56y1sLMQ— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 7, 2018
Shabab finally managed to push up forcing Soram Poirei into making some decent saves before new-signing Sairuat Kima conceded a penalty at the quarter hour mark. However, Poirei produced a brilliant save diving to his right to keep the scores level at 0-0.
But a defensive lapse just a minute later allowed an Ahli striker to beat Poirei from close and break the deadlock in the 16th minute. The Blues kept pushing high before finally pulling level in the 42nd minute. Xisco who continued to impress, found Udanta Singh in space who controlled the ball well before slotting it home to make it 1-1 going into the breather.
Juanan popped up with crucial interceptions, blocks and tackles against Shabab Al Ahli in the Blues' second preseason friendly, in Spain. #BFCvSAA #BluesInSpain pic.twitter.com/f4YhuAAbvX— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 7, 2018
The second half began in disastrous fashion for the Blues who conceded three goals in quick succession (46th, 51st, and 54th) after some defensives errors allowed Shabab Al Ahli strikers to capitalize in the final third.
Bengaluru went close at pulling a goal back in the 79th minute when Erik Paartalu tried to dink one over the 'keeper but the ball came off the woodwork. A minute later at the other end it was Shabab who scored their fifth with a long-range strike.
In the final minutes it was Miku, playing his first game since firing the Blues to the Super Cup title, who created a good chance only to be denied by the rival custodian, after dribbling past a host of defenders with his trademark solo run as the game ended 1-5.
Bengaluru FC next face Villarreal CF B in their third game on August 11.
