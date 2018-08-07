Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Defensive blunders galore as Bengaluru FC go down 1-5 to Shabab Al Ahli in pre-season game

Posted By:
Bengaluru FC attacker Xisco Hernandez in action against Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC at the Melia Villaitana Football Center in Benidorm, Alicante
Bengaluru FC attacker Xisco Hernandez in action against Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC at the Melia Villaitana Football Center in Benidorm, Alicante

Benidorm (Alicante), August 7: Bengaluru FC suffered a 1-5 loss against UAE Pro-League side Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC in their second game of the 2018 Spain Tour at the Melia Villaitana Football Center in Benidorm, Alicante on Monday (August 6).

This is their second loss in the 2018 Spain Tour, having been defeated 1-2 by Atletico Saguntino last week.

The Blues began the game on the offensive with Chencho Gyeltshen and Xisco Hernandez going agonizingly close in the opening ten minutes. Boithang Haokip had only the gloalkeeper to beat but managed to hit it straight at him. Erik Paartalu then saw a header come off the post.

Shabab finally managed to push up forcing Soram Poirei into making some decent saves before new-signing Sairuat Kima conceded a penalty at the quarter hour mark. However, Poirei produced a brilliant save diving to his right to keep the scores level at 0-0.

But a defensive lapse just a minute later allowed an Ahli striker to beat Poirei from close and break the deadlock in the 16th minute. The Blues kept pushing high before finally pulling level in the 42nd minute. Xisco who continued to impress, found Udanta Singh in space who controlled the ball well before slotting it home to make it 1-1 going into the breather.

The second half began in disastrous fashion for the Blues who conceded three goals in quick succession (46th, 51st, and 54th) after some defensives errors allowed Shabab Al Ahli strikers to capitalize in the final third.

Bengaluru went close at pulling a goal back in the 79th minute when Erik Paartalu tried to dink one over the 'keeper but the ball came off the woodwork. A minute later at the other end it was Shabab who scored their fifth with a long-range strike.

In the final minutes it was Miku, playing his first game since firing the Blues to the Super Cup title, who created a good chance only to be denied by the rival custodian, after dribbling past a host of defenders with his trademark solo run as the game ended 1-5.

Bengaluru FC next face Villarreal CF B in their third game on August 11.

Source: BFC Media

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 15:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue