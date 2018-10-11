Bengaluru FC's matches against ATK swapped

Bengaluru, October 10: Bengaluru FC's next Indian Super League (ISL) home game against ATK on October 31 been swapped as the home game for two-time champions.
The change was necessitated due to Karnataka State Government's requirement of Sree Kanteerava Stadium ground in preparation for the Kannada Rajyotsava Day which is celebrated on November 1.
BFC were to host ATK at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on October 31 and then travel to Kolkata later on December 13 to play their away game.
However, with the latest change in ISL schedule, BFC will now first face ATK at Kolkata on October 31 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangam and then play host on December 13 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
The change is as follows:
Previous schedule:
October 31: BFC vs ATK at Kolkata
December 13: ATK vs BFC at Bengaluru
Revised schedule:
October 31: ATK vs BFC at Kolkata
December 13: FC vs ATK at Bengaluru
With one win and a draw, last year's runners-up Bengaluru FC are currently perched fourth in ISL standings. They resume their campaign with an away game against Pune City FC on October 22.
Two-time champions ATK have so far lost both the matches that they played and are lying at the bottom of the ISL featuring 10 teams.
After the 10-day international break, ATK take on Delhi Dynamos on October 17 to revive their campaign.
The 2018-19 ISL featuring 12 rounds and 59 games will have three breaks, two for FIFA windows (October 8-16 2018/November 12-20 2018), and one, starting from December 17 2018 for the Indian national team's preparatory camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup to be held in the UAE from January 5 to February 1.
The fixtures for 2019 will be announced at a later date. The fifth season of the ISL has also moved away from double headers on weekend this season, with the kick-off for all the matches being advanced to 7.30 pm IST this time instead of 8pm as was followed last season.
(Source: ISL Media)