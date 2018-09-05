Benjamin Pavard not signing with Bayern Munich after 'one last year in Germany'

Bengaluru, September 5: Benjamin Pavard has denied that he has signed with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, but has hinted that he will leave Germany at the end of the 2018/19 season.
Pavard, a centre-back for VfB Stuttgart, was in the radar of Bayern as well as top Premier League clubs Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. His contract with Stuttgart runs until June 2021 and he has clarified that he is not interested in moving to Bayern in the next transfer window. But any club outside Germany is a possibility for the 2018 World Cup winner.
Rumoured Liverpool target Benjamin Pavard scoring the 2018 World Cup goal of the tournament. Would you take him at Liverpool? #LFC pic.twitter.com/1AwKdU6IO8— Roar Of The Kop (@_RoarOfTheKop_) August 29, 2018
The French defender told L'Equipe: "I did not sign anything at all (with Bayern). You are the journalists who say that I signed (for Bayern). I'm in Stuttgart, I'm fine there. My career plan was to stay one more season in Germany. I am in a very big German club, with fantastic fans. This club is a family, that's what I need and that's what I like about this club. I'm very good there."
The 22-year-old Pavard's reputation increased after his impressive display at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Pavard played an important role in France's World Cup victory and scored his maiden international goal through a sensational volley against Argentina in the Round of 16. Later, that goal received the highest votes from fans and the defender was awarded the '2018 FIFA World Cup Goal of the Tournament' honour.
Je rêvais de gagner des titres et je gagne le plus beau 😍😍😍😍— Benjamin Pavard 21 (@BenPavard28) July 16, 2018
Rendez vous sur Paris 🔥🔥🔥💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/GeA4zEhaEo
Talking about his World Cup experience, Pavard said, "It's true that the World Cup came faster than expected, nobody expected it, not even me at the very beginning."
Pavard, who graduated from the French club Lille academy, joined Stuttgart in 2016 summer on a transfer deal worth €5 million. The young centre-back has appeared in 59 matches for Stuttgart.
Stuttgart's @BenPavard28 in focus ahead of #VfBFCB 🔍 pic.twitter.com/Yme2I1QHJk— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 1, 2018