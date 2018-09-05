Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Benjamin Pavard not signing with Bayern Munich after 'one last year in Germany'

Written By: Sandipan Ghosh
Benjamin Pavard, Stuttgarts French central defender (Image: Twitter)
Benjamin Pavard, Stuttgart's French central defender (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru, September 5: Benjamin Pavard has denied that he has signed with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, but has hinted that he will leave Germany at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Pavard, a centre-back for VfB Stuttgart, was in the radar of Bayern as well as top Premier League clubs Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. His contract with Stuttgart runs until June 2021 and he has clarified that he is not interested in moving to Bayern in the next transfer window. But any club outside Germany is a possibility for the 2018 World Cup winner.

The French defender told L'Equipe: "I did not sign anything at all (with Bayern). You are the journalists who say that I signed (for Bayern). I'm in Stuttgart, I'm fine there. My career plan was to stay one more season in Germany. I am in a very big German club, with fantastic fans. This club is a family, that's what I need and that's what I like about this club. I'm very good there."

The 22-year-old Pavard's reputation increased after his impressive display at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Pavard played an important role in France's World Cup victory and scored his maiden international goal through a sensational volley against Argentina in the Round of 16. Later, that goal received the highest votes from fans and the defender was awarded the '2018 FIFA World Cup Goal of the Tournament' honour.

Talking about his World Cup experience, Pavard said, "It's true that the World Cup came faster than expected, nobody expected it, not even me at the very beginning."

Pavard, who graduated from the French club Lille academy, joined Stuttgart in 2016 summer on a transfer deal worth €5 million. The young centre-back has appeared in 59 matches for Stuttgart.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
We could've batted better: Rahul Dravid
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 16:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue