France vs Croatia, World Cup 2018 Final: France on top of the world

Thanks all for being with us. We are ending the Live Blog here. But stay on as plenty more on your way in the form of report, analysis and comments. Au revoir!
What a moment for Didier Deschamps. 1998 World Cup winner France captain and in 2018 as coach. He joins a select band - Franz Beckenbauer (Germany) and Mario Zagallo (Brazil).
All OVER AND FRANCE ARE NEW WORLD CHAMPIONS. THEIR SECOND TITLE AFTER 1998
5 minutes have been added and a short wait before French party erupts
BIT MORE ON THAT PITCH INVASION: The Russian protest group Pussy Riot have claimed responsibility for it. ‘Right now, there are four members of Pussy Riot on the pitch,’ the group wrote on its Facebook page. It said the pitch invasion had been a protest with demands including: 1. Free political prisoners 2. Do not put people in jail for social media “likes” 3. Stop illegal detentions at political rallies 4. Allow political competition in Russia 5. Do not fabricate criminal cases and detain people for no reason
Mbappe is the second teenager to score i in a WC final after the great Pele. The match enters last 10 minutes as both the teams make a slew of changes. In the latest, Nabil Fekir runs in for Olivier Giroud
68th MINUTE: Hugo LLoris brings a Karius moment as he failed to clear a backpass and Mandzukic was close to him to tap the ball in. Croatia pull one back. 4-2. Crazy final.
64th MINUTE: MBAPPEEE. WHAT.A.GOAL. Hernandez released him with a neat pass and the PSG striker does not miss it.
59th Minute Paul Pogba gets his name in the goal and France are 3-1 up.
France make substitution as Ngolo Kante, who struggled today, with Ozonzi.
OH! We haven't seen this for a while. Fan Invasion as the play gets stopped for a couple of minutes.
Fantastic save by Lloris off a fiery kick by Rebic. A corner was given to Croatia but safely negotiated.
Second half begins and what we have in store here!
HALF-TIME IN MOSCOW. 2-1 for France it is. Eventful to say the least
Three minutes have been added. Croatia got two more corners but failed to connect any of them.
Not the smoothest of 40 minutes in this France vs Croatia final. More like a sparring contest
Antoine Griezmann converts the PENALTY AS FRANCE 2-1 UP. And France have never lost when Griezmann scores.
PENALTY FOR FRANCE as VAR comes into play after ball struck Perisic's hands while attempting to block a Griezmann corner kick.
1-1 as Croatia are level through Ivan Perisic. A deft delivery into the box by Modric and it was passed to Perisic by Vida and the former makes no mistake.
Hello France fans!!!
18th MIN: France are up 1-0 and its' through an own goal by Mario Mandzukic, who deflected a free kick by Antoine Griezmann.
“Croatia just look sharper all around the pitch,” says BBC co-commentator Martin Keown. “They all know their roles and responsibilities.” Come on France!
Back to back corners for Croatia but French defence are equal to the task
France got an early free kick and Perisic caught Pavard napping - some quick start to the game
PEEEP PEEEP! The France vs Croatia begins at Moscow and Croatia are starting the proceedings
Argentinian referee Nestor Pitana, who will handle the France vs Croatia final, is a PE teacher by trade.
What's that thing about not changing the winning combination.
A quick update from London SW 19 Novak Djokovic is leading Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2 and the Serbian is well on course for his 13th Grand Slam.
Here's the formation of France and Croatia.
France and Croata have entered the stadium. We are an hour away from starting the final.
Where are you watching the big game?
A slight de tour here. Novak Djokovic has won the first set 6-2 against Kevin Anderson and is already a break up in the second set leading 2-0. What do you think Djoker do not want to miss World Cup final
Kylian Mbappe, Remember the name
19y 207d - Kylian Mbappé will become the youngest Frenchman and the third youngest player overall to appear in a World Cup final, after Pelé in 1958 (17y 249d) and Giuseppe Bergomi in 1982 (18y 201d). Excitement.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #FRA pic.twitter.com/R3Y0x9MkrB— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018
So, here we have the starting XIs of France and Croatia.
It's not just talent but history too favours France as they face Croatia in the World Cup final
And don't forget Belgium! They had beaten England 2-0 for bronze and it's party time in Brussels as Red Devils land.
Watch out for Ivan Perisic, the Croatian has involved in 10 goals for his country at majour tournaments
We have little over two hours to go for the World Cup final between France and Croatia - so munch these articles in the meanwhile to prepare yourself for the big night
Can France, a brilliant ensemble of talent, repeat their 1998 triumph? And the sight of Didier Deschamps in the French dug out will give the night a touch of deja vu as he was the captain of the French side that lifted the trophy 20 years ago.
Or will it be those upstarts from the Balkans? Can the rain on the expected French party in Moscow? Zlatko Dalic's bunch is a skilled set - Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Ivan Perisic, Mario Mandzukic... names are there.
Now, it's all about taming the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante. It's going to be a fancy night and Here's MyKhel starting with the Live Blog.
