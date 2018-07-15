France vs Croatia, World Cup 2018 Final: France on top of the world

Moscow, July 15: It's time for France vs Croatia. After nearly a month of football extravaganza where 32 teams matched up their wits and skills, they are the final two names standing and by the end of the day one of them will stand on top of the world. The match will be aired from 8.30 pm IST in SONY TEN channels. And do mail us your thoughts, opinions and emotions on mykhel@one.in and we will get some of them online.

Can France, a brilliant ensemble of talent, repeat their 1998 triumph? And the sight of Didier Deschamps in the French dug out will give the night a touch of deja vu as he was the captain of the French side that lifted the trophy 20 years ago.

Or will it be those upstarts from the Balkans? Can the rain on the expected French party in Moscow? Zlatko Dalic's bunch is a skilled set - Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Ivan Perisic, Mario Mandzukic... names are there.

Now, it's all about taming the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante. It's going to be a fancy night and Here's MyKhel starting with the Live Blog.