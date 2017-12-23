Bhubaneswar to host ISL game between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru, December 23: Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar has been handed an Indian Super League tie, the home match of Jamshedpur FC against Bengaluru FC on February 25, 2018.
Originally set to be held at Jamshedpur itself, the call to hand Odisha an ISL game was taken after officials visited the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar last month. Many involved in the game also expressed unhappiness over the quality of the turf at Jamshedpur's home ground, JRD Tata Stadium. Bhubaneswar could then be viewed as an alternative to Jamshedpur.
FIXTURES UPDATE! @WorldATK to host @FCGoaOfficial on Jan 3 instead of Dec 31, @JamshedpurFC to host @BengaluruFC at Bhubaneswar, and more.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 23, 2017
"Match #83 on Feb 25: Jamshedpur FC will now host Bengaluru FC on 25th Feb '18 at a new venue i.e. Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. The tie originally was to be played at JFC's base JRD Tata Stadium, Jamshedpur," the ISL said in a statement.
That apart, the match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC in Chennai, originally schedule for January 31, 2018, has been moved to February 6 in view of BFC's AFC Cup commitments. The Blues are scheduled to play a two-legged tie with Bhutan's Transport United on January 23 (Thimpu) and Jan 30 (Bengaluru).
"Match #65 on Feb 6 between CFC and BFC: Originally scheduled on Wednesday, January 31, (the match) has been postponed by six days to Tuesday, 6th February 2018 to accommodate BFC's AFC fixture for 30th Jan'18," the ISL added.
🔊UPDATE! The Blues will face Transport United of Bhutan in a two-legged South Asia Zone preliminary round qualifier clash for the 2018 @AFCCup. 🔵#BluesInAsia pic.twitter.com/1F1DiSBnzq— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 29, 2017
Also, ATK's December 31 tie against FC Goa will now be held on January 3, 2018.
Revised schedule:
ATK vs FC Goa - January 3, instead of December 31.
Chennaiyin FC vs Delhi Dynamos - At 5.30 pm on January 7 instead of 8 pm on the same day.
Bengaluru FC vs ATK - At 8 pm on January 7 instead of 5.30 pm on the same day.
Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru FC - at 5.30 pm on January 14 instead of 8 pm.
Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters - at 8 pm on January 14 instead of 5.30 pm
Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City FC - tie moved to Feb 27 instead of Feb 4 due to unavailability of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.
Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - rescheduled to Feb 6 instead of January 31 owing the BFC's AFC Cup fixture\
ATK vs Kerala Blasters - Will be played on Feb 8, not Feb 9.
Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa - Rescheduled from Feb 8 to Feb 9.
Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC - At 5.30 pm on Feb 18 instead of 8 pm on the same day.
ATK vs Mumbai City FC - at 8 pm on Feb 18
Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - The match will be played on Feb 25 in Bhubaneswar instead of Jamshedpur.