Football
The big Friday Premier League quiz

By Daniel Lewis
Mauricio Pochettino

London, October 25: Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend after producing a below-par display in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

The Reds' 17-match winning run may have been ended at Old Trafford, but they have won 11 in a row at Anfield ahead of Sunday's visit of Tottenham.

Manchester City are now six points adrift of top spot and next face a home fixture with Aston Villa, who they have defeated in each of their last nine home top-flight meetings.

Ahead of another bumper weekend of Premier League action, test your knowledge with our Opta-powered Friday Premier League quiz!

Answers are at the bottom of the page.

1. Tottenham are without a win in their last 10 Premier League away games - their longest such run since May 2000-January 2001 when going 14 matches without victory. Who was their head coach at the time?

2. Crystal Palace head to Arsenal on Sunday, seeking back-to-back wins in this fixture. Which current Palace player has scored more Premier League goals against the Gunners (four) than he has against any other opponent in the competition?

3. Burnley will be aiming to pick up just a second win in 26 Premier League encounters with a 'big six' club when they host Chelsea. Against which side did their solitary victory come, and what was the scoreline?

4. Another side aiming to pull off an upset this weekend is Dean Smith's Aston Villa, who travel to Manchester City. However, not since April 2008 has an English boss won their first Premier League away match against City. Can you name the manager?

5. Everton, away at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, are only of only two Premier League teams to score 100 per cent of their goals from open play this season (8/8). Name the other side...

1. George Graham 2. Luka Milivojevic 3. 2-1 victory against Tottenham (February 2019) 4. Roy Hodgson (Man City 2-3 Fulham) 5. Newcastle United (5/5)

Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
