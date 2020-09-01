Birch takes Tottenham role following Swansea City departure

London, Sept. 1: Tottenham have confirmed Trevor Birch has been appointed as their new director of football operations.
Birch left his role as chairman of Championship club Swansea City on Tuesday, with Spurs confirming his appointment later in the day.
Prior to his time at Swansea, Birch had stints as the chief executive officer at Chelsea, Sheffield United, Derby County, Everton and Leeds United.
He joins Tottenham as part of a restructuring of the club's management, with Rebecca Caplehorn taking on a role as director of football administration and governance, while Steve Hitchen has been promoted to technical performance director.