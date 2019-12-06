Birthday boy Cahill tipped to become Everton assistant coach

Bengaluru, December 6: Socceroos legend Tim Cahill, who is celebrating his 40th birthday on Friday (December 6), is tipped to become Premier League side Everton's assistant coach.
Australia's all-time leading goalscorer Cahill had quit international duty last year, but continued playing for Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC before calling it quits from all forms of football in March.
He has since then been pursuing an A licence in coaching.
At the club level, Cahill is perhaps best known for his time at eight-year spell at Everton, where he was a big fan favourite.
Of late, the Toffees are going through tome times and dropped into the Premier League relegation zone after suffering a 2-5 defeat to their neighbours at Anfield which resulted in the sacking of coach Marco Silva.
There are unconfirmed reports that ex-Manchester United boss David Moyes will replace Silva at Goodison Park with Cahill expected to be named his assistant.
He also had stints with China's Shanghai Shenhua and Hangzhou Greentown and Major Soccer League outfit New York Red Bulls apart from ISL club Jamshedpur FC.
He also had stints with China's Shanghai Shenhua and Hangzhou Greentown and Major Soccer League outfit New York Red Bulls apart from ISL club Jamshedpur FC.
In a stellar eight-year stint at Everton starting from 2004, Cahill scored 56 goals in 226 appearances and was adjudged the club's player of the season in 2005 and now is poised for a reunion at a place where he made his name.
Meanwhile, Twitter was flooded with birthday wishes for Cahill, who has found the net 51 times in 108 international appearances for the Socceroos.
Cahill had last played competitive international match during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. A farewell match was held in his honour at home in Sydney where he came on as a substitute for the final 10 minutes of the Socceroos' 3-0 friendly victory over Lebanon.
Cahill scored his country's first-ever World Cup goal in 2014 and fired Australia to glory at the 2015 AFC Asian Cup at home where they beat South Korea 2-1 in the final in front of a capacity crowd at Sydney's Olympic Park Stadium.