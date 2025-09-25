English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Blackburn Rovers V Ipswich Town Championship Fixture To Be Replay In Full After Abandonment

The Championship fixture between Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town will be replayed in full after being abandoned due to heavy rain. The EFL confirmed the decision following a board meeting.

By

Blackburn Rovers' match against Ipswich Town in the Championship will be replayed entirely after being abandoned last Saturday. Blackburn was ahead 1-0 thanks to Todd Cantwell's penalty in the second half. Ipswich's Jacob Greaves had been sent off before the game was halted in the 79th minute due to heavy rain.

The EFL has confirmed that the match will be replayed in full, with a new date to be announced soon. Although Greaves will still face suspension, Cantwell's goal will not count. The decision came after a board meeting where all options were considered according to regulations.

Blackburn v Ipswich Match to be Replayed

A statement from the EFL explained that this decision aligns with recent precedents for abandoned games. It aims to maintain league integrity by ensuring fixtures are completed on their scheduled day whenever possible. The board acknowledged the complexity of this decision and plans to consult clubs on developing new guidelines for future match abandonments.

The board's decision reflects a commitment to fairness and consistency within the league. By consulting clubs, they aim to create clear guidance for handling similar situations in the future, ensuring all teams understand how such decisions are made.

This approach underscores the importance of completing matches as intended, reinforcing competitive balance across the league. The upcoming replay offers both teams another chance to compete under fair conditions, free from weather disruptions.

Story first published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 23:46 [IST]
