India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Football Blow for Bengaluru, Gain for Goa: India Football Team WC Qualifiers against Singapore moved to Fatorda By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 17:51 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The AFC Asian Cup 2027 Final Round Qualifiers Group C match between India and Singapore will take place on October 14 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, as AIFF announced on Thursday (September 4).

The senior Indian men's national team will face Singapore twice during the October FIFA International Window. The first encounter is scheduled for October 9 at the National Stadium in Singapore. Following that game, both teams will travel to Goa for the second leg of the qualifiers.

The match shifts to Goa after it was moved away from the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, which was set to host the match initially.

Why was Sree Kanteerava Stadium denied hosting India match?

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru was denied as the venue for India's AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier match against Singapore because it did not receive clearance from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The AFC inspection flagged several concerns, primarily that the pitch was in poor condition and not suitable for an international match. Additionally, operational issues contributed to the rejection: Bengaluru FC, the club that usually managed the stadium during ISL seasons, has paused operations leading to a decline in upkeep. There was also a problem with exclusive access to the stadium, combined with administrative conflicts between athletics and football authorities affecting its maintenance.

Fatorda Stadium to host 17th Blue Tigers' Match

This encounter will mark India's 17th senior men's team fixture in Goa and their first since 2017, when they drew 2-2 against Myanmar in Asian Cup qualifying. India has previously played Singapore in Goa as well, securing a 1-0 victory during the 2004 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Overall, India's record in Goa stands at five wins, five draws, and six losses.

Currently, India sits at the bottom of Group C in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round, having earned just one point from two matches. Following the two games against Singapore in October, India will travel to Dhaka to play Bangladesh on November 18 and host Hong Kong on March 31, 2026. Only the group winners will advance to the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.