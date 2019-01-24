Borussia Dortmund to bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha

Bengaluru, January 24: Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund are ready to test Crystal Palace's resolve to keep Wilfried Zaha with a £44million bid for the winger.
The Bundesliga leaders have money to burn after allowing Christian Pulisic to join Chelsea for £58m although the USA international has traveled back to Signal Iduna Park on loan as part of the deal with the Blues.
Thorgan Hazard, in-form brother of the Blues forward Eden, is also a target for Lucien Favre, however, according to reports, the German outfit are keen on Zaha as well.
The reports claim that there has already been contact made by Dortmund in a bid to sound out the Ivory Coast international's interest in joining.
Zaha has been an integral part of the squad at Selhurst Park since rejoining the club following a disastrous spell at Manchester United. His goals this season have dried up however, since scoring three times in his first four league appearances of the campaign.
The Ivorian has not found the back of the net since scoring the winner at Huddersfield in September.
Crystal Palace chairman Steven Parish has already talked about the player's future this month, insisting that the 26-year-old is going nowhere.
However, he has left the door open for him to move in the future.
"We have got a long history with Wilf. He loves the club and we love him. But of course people want to do well in their career over time," he said.
"We have to look at it. We have to look at the right circumstances for Wilf, the right circumstances for the club.
"Right now, I know he is 1,000 per cent committed to Crystal Palace Football Club. He doesn't think about anything else."
A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with the former Manchester United star, including the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Arsenal.