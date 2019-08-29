Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Borussia Dortmund eyeing Indian football market

By
Borussia

Bengaluru, August 29: Eight-time Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund sees India as a growing a 'football market' and is planning to send a legends team while also expressing interest to have a tie-up with a football club in the country.

Accoring to a report carried by The Hindu daily, Borussia Dortmund Managing Director Carsten Cramerthe said legends match could happen as early as next year in India.

Cramer said the match was part of the Bundesliga giants' wider strategy to reach out out to the passionate football fans in the country.

"The legends game is one we're on our way and could happen latest by next year. We've to make the decision of where to play and with whom - will it be a local legends team or international legends team.

When we arrive with a legend or a professional team the crowd needs to be there. But for this to happen we need to be well prepared. It is a target definitely," Cramer was quoted as saying in The Hindu.

It is worth mentioning in this context that Borussia Dortmund's Bundelsliga arch-rivals Bayern Munich, were one of the earliest European clubs to send their main team to India on a few occasions, most notably in May 2008, when German legend Oliver Kahn played in his farewell game at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium against Mohun Bagan.

In recent years, Borussia Dortmund have turned their attention to Asian markets and have inked partnerships. It started with Malaysian state of Johor in 2015 and two years later they signed an agreement with China's Shandong Luneng.

Last year, Borussia Dortmund signed deals with Thailand's Buriram United and Singapore's Warriors FC and going by early signs an Indian club could well be soon on their board.

More BORUSSIA DORTMUND News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Dravid replaced as India A, U-19 coach
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 16:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue