Borussia Dortmund eyeing Indian football market

Bengaluru, August 29: Eight-time Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund sees India as a growing a 'football market' and is planning to send a legends team while also expressing interest to have a tie-up with a football club in the country.
Accoring to a report carried by The Hindu daily, Borussia Dortmund Managing Director Carsten Cramerthe said legends match could happen as early as next year in India.
Cramer said the match was part of the Bundesliga giants' wider strategy to reach out out to the passionate football fans in the country.
"The legends game is one we're on our way and could happen latest by next year. We've to make the decision of where to play and with whom - will it be a local legends team or international legends team.
When we arrive with a legend or a professional team the crowd needs to be there. But for this to happen we need to be well prepared. It is a target definitely," Cramer was quoted as saying in The Hindu.
It is worth mentioning in this context that Borussia Dortmund's Bundelsliga arch-rivals Bayern Munich, were one of the earliest European clubs to send their main team to India on a few occasions, most notably in May 2008, when German legend Oliver Kahn played in his farewell game at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium against Mohun Bagan.
In recent years, Borussia Dortmund have turned their attention to Asian markets and have inked partnerships. It started with Malaysian state of Johor in 2015 and two years later they signed an agreement with China's Shandong Luneng.
Last year, Borussia Dortmund signed deals with Thailand's Buriram United and Singapore's Warriors FC and going by early signs an Indian club could well be soon on their board.