Borussia Dortmund plan stadium expansion with comical 6-seat upgrade

Bengaluru, June 13: Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are set for a brand-new Signal Iduna Park. The club have a proposal for a stadium expansion plan approved that will see a mere six new seats being added to their home stadium.
The fortress for Dortmund with great home atmosphere, the Signal Iduna Park or the Westfalenstadion is famous for its Yellow Wall of Borussia Dortmund supporters. Tens of thousands of supporters buy season tickets every year and another thousands are on the waiting list for the season ticket to see their team play.
Borussia Dortmund now boasts the highest average attendance ever recorded in European club football with a massive attendance of 81,000 fans which they achieved in 2015/16 season. The current capacity of Signal Iduna Park is 81,359 and is slated to increase to 81,365 after the expansion.
Although the six-seat expansion seems comical, it helps every bit to their crazy fans. BVB have 50,000 people on their season ticket waiting list and this expansion will at least give a few fans the joy of watching Dortmund. For the 2018/19 season, Dortmund will also see an increase of 248 more spectators for UEFA Champions League matches. Dortmund will see all the 81,395 seats be occupied for Bundesliga matches, while it will see an audience of 66,099 for Champions League matches.
Thanks to the massive fan support and packed stadiums, the average number of supporters at a German league game last season was 40,693 compared to the Premier League's 35,838.
BVB have played at the Signal Iduna Park, formerly known as the Westfalenstadion, since 1974. During that time, the ground has played host to many major sporting events, including six games at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.
