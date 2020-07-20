Borussia Dortmund sign Bellingham from Birmingham City

Bengaluru, July 20: Borussia Dortmund have quelled the challenge from Premier League giants Manchester United and signed Championship side Birmingham City's midfielder Jude Bellingham, reportedly on a long-term contract.
British media reported that the 17-year-old, who was a target for Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga side for around $32.73 million.
Bellingham will leave the Second Tier club to link up with England international Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City to sign for Dortmund at 17.
Rumour Has It: Man Utd close in on Dortmund star Sancho
Dortmund did not specify how long England Under-17 player Bellingham's contract was for.
"I can't thank Birmingham City enough for what the club did for me - not just this season, but since I came to the club when I was seven," Bellingham told Dortmund's official website.
🆕 @BellinghamJude wechselt vom @BCFC zum #BVB! ✔️#HeyJude— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 20, 2020
"Now I'm really excited to join one of the biggest clubs in Europe. BVB's path, but especially how they help young players to improve, made the decision very easy for me personally and for my whole family.
"I can't wait to play in one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world, hopefully in front of over 80,000 spectators as soon as possible."
Bellingham has played 40 games in the Championship this season, scoring four goals and making three assists.
Having seen Erling Haaland head to Dortmund instead of Manchester in January, Bellingham is also en route to the Bundesliga, a shorter path to the first team convincing him to pick Signal Iduna Park.
Dortmund's Sporting Director Michael Zorc welcomed Bellingham on board, "Jude Bellingham has decided with absolute confidence to pursue his career at Borussia Dortmund. The primary motivation behind his decision were the prospects on the pitch we were able to offer him.
"He has enormous potential, which we'll continue to develop together with him over the coming years.
"He already boasts astonishing quality with and without the ball, and has a strong mentality to boot.
"Jude will immediately strengthen our first team squad, but we'll certainly give him all the time he needs to adapt to the higher level of play."
Bellingham will join up with his new team-mates on July 30 and wear the number 22 shirt for Dortmund.
(With inputs from Agencies)