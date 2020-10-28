Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

Borussia Park, October 28: Casemiro scored in second-half injury time to rescue Real Madrid a 2-2 draw from a Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach that threatened a serious setback for Zinedine Zidane's men.
Madrid arrived at Borussia Park buoyed by a 3-1 Clasico victory over Barcelona but were soon haunted by the sort of calamitous defending that saw them lose their Champions League Group B opener against Shakhtar Donetsk.
An error from Toni Kroos allowed the hosts an attack in which Marcus Thuram profited from some sloppy marking to score the opener, and the Frenchman netted a tap-in shortly before the hour mark to leave Madrid reeling.
The Spanish champions looked set to lose four consecutive European matches for the first time in their history before Karim Benzema scored with an acrobatic finish in the 87th minute and Casemiro swept home at the death.
The result may ease the pressure on Zidane for now, but his side must improve if their European hopes are to have any substance this season.
30 - Borussia Mönchengladbach are the 30th different opponent Karim Benzema has scored against in the Champions League, making him the fourth player to score against 30+ different sides, along with Lionel Messi, Raúl and Cristiano Ronaldo. Collection. pic.twitter.com/wYCW4XVEKI— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2020