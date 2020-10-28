Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

By Stephen Creek
Marcus Thuram
Marcus Thuram scored twice for Borussia Monchengladbach but Real Madrid snatched a point from the jaws of defeat.

Borussia Park, October 28: Casemiro scored in second-half injury time to rescue Real Madrid a 2-2 draw from a Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach that threatened a serious setback for Zinedine Zidane's men.

Madrid arrived at Borussia Park buoyed by a 3-1 Clasico victory over Barcelona but were soon haunted by the sort of calamitous defending that saw them lose their Champions League Group B opener against Shakhtar Donetsk.

An error from Toni Kroos allowed the hosts an attack in which Marcus Thuram profited from some sloppy marking to score the opener, and the Frenchman netted a tap-in shortly before the hour mark to leave Madrid reeling.

1
2170430

The Spanish champions looked set to lose four consecutive European matches for the first time in their history before Karim Benzema scored with an acrobatic finish in the 87th minute and Casemiro swept home at the death.

The result may ease the pressure on Zidane for now, but his side must improve if their European hopes are to have any substance this season.

More ZINEDINE ZIDANE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More