Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Gladbach snap up defender Bensebaini from Rennes

By
Ramy Bensebaini - cropped
Africa Cup of Nations winner Ramy Bensebaini has moved from Rennes to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Monchengladbach, August 13: Borussia Monchengladbach have completed the signing of Algeria international Ramy Bensebaini on a four-year contract.

The left-back leaves Ligue 1 side Rennes after 98 appearances and three goals in all competitions.

Bensebaini, 24, won the Africa Cup of Nations in July, starting in defence as Algeria edged Senegal 1-0 in the final.

He trialled with Arsenal in 2015 and faced the Premier League club in the Europa League last term.

Gladbach agreed a reported fee of €10million with Rennes to make Bensebaini their fifth signing of the close season.

Marco Rose's men begin the new Bundesliga campaign at home to Schalke on Saturday.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue