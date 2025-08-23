Football Bournemouth Achieves First Premier League Victory With 1-0 Win Over Wolves Bournemouth earned their first Premier League win this season by defeating Wolves 1-0. Marcus Tavernier scored early, while Wolves struggled and faced a red card in the second half. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 22:51 [IST]

Bournemouth secured their first victory of the Premier League season by defeating Wolves 1-0. The Cherries had shown promise against Liverpool and quickly took the lead in this match. Marcus Tavernier scored after just four minutes, with his shot deflecting off Emmanuel Agbadou. Wolves struggled to create opportunities, and their situation worsened when Toti Gomes received a red card for a foul on Evanilson.Despite Bournemouth's inability to capitalise on more chances, they managed to maintain their lead until the final whistle. This win was crucial for them as they aimed to build momentum early in the season. Wolves, however, found themselves in a difficult position, dropping to 19th place in the league standings, only ahead of West Ham on goal difference.Wolves have experienced a challenging start to the season, losing their first two matches for the fourth time in five years. The only exception was during the 2022/23 campaign when they managed to secure one point from their opening games. This pattern of early struggles has become all too familiar for Wolves fans.The match saw Wolves reduced to ten players for most of the second half due to Toti's dismissal. This incident continued a trend between these two teams, with four out of their last five encounters featuring a red card. Playing with one less player made it even harder for Wolves to mount a comeback.Antoine Semenyo added an assist to his impressive performance on the opening day, bringing his total Premier League goal involvements to 30. This achievement places him alongside Andre Ayew as the joint-third highest Ghanaian contributor in Premier League history. Only Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew have more goal involvements among Ghanaian players.

Bournemouth's victory over Wolves marked an important milestone as they aim for better results this season. Despite some nervous moments towards the end of the match due to missed chances, they held firm defensively. This win could provide them with much-needed confidence moving forward in their campaign.