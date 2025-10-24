PKL 2025 Playoffs: Final Points Table, Qualified Teams, Full Playoff Schedule - All You Need To Know

Football Rangers Suffer 3-0 Defeat To Brann In Europa League Under Danny Rohl In his first match as manager, Danny Rohl's Rangers lost 3-0 to Brann in the Europa League. The defeat highlights ongoing struggles for the team in European competitions. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 0:44 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Danny Rohl's debut as Rangers manager was far from ideal, as his team suffered a 3-0 defeat against Brann in the Europa League. This loss came shortly after Rohl took over from Russell Martin. Despite having opportunities, Rangers couldn't secure their first European victory of the 2025-26 season.

Brann capitalised on their chances effectively. Bard Finne played a crucial role, assisting Emil Kornvig and Jacob Sorensen for goals on either side of halftime. Noah Holm added a third goal, sealing the win and temporarily lifting Brann into the top eight of the league standings.

Rangers had early chances to score but failed to convert. Nicolas Raskin missed two quick attempts, while Ulrik Mathisen's header didn't trouble Jack Butland. Youssef Chermiti also squandered a golden opportunity by heading straight at Mathias Dyngeland.

Brann took advantage of these misses when Finne's deflected cross was tapped in by Kornvig in the 40th minute. Sorensen doubled Brann's lead just ten minutes into the second half with a header from Finne's precise free-kick cross, exploiting poor marking by Rangers.

The hosts consistently threatened Rangers' defence, creating numerous chances. They recorded 2.57 expected goals (xG) from 13 shots compared to Rangers' 1.25 xG from nine attempts. Brann's attacking prowess was evident throughout the match.

Mikey Moore had a chance to pull one back for Rangers but shot over the bar from Jayden Meghoma's cross. Holm then sealed Brann's victory with a powerful strike in the closing stages.

Historical Context and Statistics

This defeat marked Rangers' sixth consecutive loss in European competitions, equalling their longest losing streak in Europe since late 2022. They have conceded 17 goals during this run.

The result also represented Rangers' heaviest away defeat in the Europa League and matched their worst overall loss in the competition, alongside a previous home defeat to Lyon in October 2024.

This was also Rangers' first-ever loss to Norwegian opposition in major European competitions, having previously avoided defeat against them with one win and one draw.