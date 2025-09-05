When Will Lionel Messi Retire? Will He Play FIFA World Cup 2026?- Here's What We Know

Football Brazil Secures Dominant 3-0 Victory Over Chile With Estevao's Spectacular Bicycle Kick In a commanding performance, Brazil defeated Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifiers. Estevao's stunning bicycle kick marked his first competitive goal, highlighting Brazil's dominance. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 13:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Brazil secured a 3-0 victory over Chile in their penultimate World Cup qualifier, thanks to Estevao's remarkable first competitive goal. This win elevated Brazil to second place in the qualifying table. Chile, however, continued to struggle and posed little threat to Carlo Ancelotti's team during his debut match at the Maracana.

Estevao's goal came in the 38th minute with a spectacular bicycle kick, following Lawrence Vigouroux's save from Raphinha's shot. Gabriel Martinelli nearly doubled Brazil's lead shortly after but missed the target. Guillermo Maripan received a red card for a foul on Wesley, which was later downgraded to yellow after VAR review just before halftime.

Lucas Paqueta made an immediate impact after being substituted in the second half. He scored Brazil's second goal by heading Luiz Henrique’s cross into the top corner in the 72nd minute. Just four minutes later, Luiz Henrique hit the bar, allowing Bruno Guimaraes to tap in the rebound, sealing Brazil's commanding performance.

Estevao matched Pele’s record by becoming the youngest Brazilian to score a competitive goal since Pele did so at age 17 during the 1958 World Cup. The match was one-sided, with Brazil dominating possession and creating numerous chances. They registered an expected goals (xG) tally of 3.95 from their 22 shots.

Chile found themselves at the bottom of the qualifying table and failed to register any shots on target throughout the match. Their xG was a mere 0.03, marking their first failure to test an opposing goalkeeper in a competitive game since October 2012 against Ecuador.

This victory not only highlighted Brazil’s attacking prowess but also showcased Estevao’s potential as he etched his name alongside legends like Pele. The team's performance under Carlo Ancelotti suggests promising prospects for their upcoming matches.