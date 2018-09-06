Brazil legend Rivaldo hails Everton star Richarlison

London, Sep 6: Brazil legend Rivaldo has tipped Everton new boy Richarlison to become a massive hit at Goodison Park. Signed in the summer for £40 million ($51m) from Watford, the 21-year-old has started life with the Toffees in a promising manner and even earned a call-up for Brazil’s forthcoming fixtures against the USA and El Salvador.
Indeed, having netted three times in the Premier League so far, he finds himself joint third in the goal scoring charts.
“I believe he will justify the investment at Everton. He is making things happen,” 2002 World Cup winner Rivaldo told the media.
“Everton spent a good amount of money on his signing. Nowadays is hard to know if a player really deserves the money spent on him, because the transfer values are really high.
“But I believe he will justify the investment at Everton. He is making things happen.
“He’s producing solid performances in the Premier League and is clearly a good player, with great potential that could be really important for Brazil soon.
However, it has not all been rosy for the ex-Fluminense man, who was sent off against Bournemouth for a headbutt.
“He was sent off after losing his temper and needs to understand that to become a top player he must relax and avoid this kind of behaviour,” Rivaldo warned.
“I’m sure he will learn from this lesson, after all, it was his mistake and he is the one that will suffer from that and he certainly won’t repeat it again soon.”
Rivaldo also spoke of another of his countryman West Ham’s Felipe Anderson, who arrived at the club from Lazio in the summer.
“He is a nice player, capable of adapting to English football,” he said. “Yes, he will face some difficulties such as the physical demands of the league, but when you’re talented and professional you could prove your value and I believe he will succeed.
“West Ham is not a top team in England but is a reasonable club where he can improve and show his quality as a player in order to make another jump in the future, perhaps to a bigger English club."