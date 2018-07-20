Brazil star Willian desperate to quit Chelsea

Bengaluru, July 20: Brazil winger Willian remains determined to quit Chelsea this summer despite the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as manager.
The 29-year-old Brazilian fell out with former boss Antonio Conte last season and has been concerned with the negative tactics employed by the side.
Sarri's arrival has changed the mood around Stamford Bridge with the club expecting the Italian to change the team to an open, free-flowing side like what he did at Napoli.
However, reports claim that even Sarri's arrival has not changed the opinion of Willian, who appears to be set on quitting the London club this summer.
With Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois also understood to be pushing for a move, it presents Sarri with the potential of losing three of the senior and most talented members of the Chelsea squad within weeks of taking charge.
The ex-Napoli boss urged the unsettled players to give him a chance to prove himself by spending a week training with him to see for themselves how they could flourish under him.
Yet that is likely to fall on deaf ears with Willian, at least, with the prospect of potential moves to Barcelona or Manchester United being dangled in front of him.
After five seasons at Stamford Bridge, the chance to join another of the big clubs in Europe is proving hard to ignore for the midfielder. He is understood to have spoken extensively with Philippe Coutinho over the course of the World Cup about joining him at Barca.
The 29-year-old has been targeted by the La Liga champions, who have already made two separate bids for him over the course of the close season. The second offer of £60m is close to the ceiling of what the Spanish club want to pay, and Chelsea would find it hard to hold out for more for a player who has two years left to run on his existing deal.
United boss Jose Mourinho has also made his interest known, keen to link up again with a player who served him well during his time in charge of Chelsea.
Crucially, both United and Barcelona offer the prospect of Champions League football next season - another consideration for Willian who will know this could be his last opportunity to get a move to another big clubs. He is not due to report back for pre-season training until July 27, and Sarri has made it clear he will not call him for talks before then.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.