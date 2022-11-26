Brazil vs Switzerland: Live Streaming In India, IST Time, Starting Lineup, Betting Tips, Match Prediction

1. Squads
Brazil: Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras).
Defenders: Dani Alves (Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Seville), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea).
Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham).
Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).
Switzerland: Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yann Sommer, Jonas Omlin, Philipp Kohn.
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Comert, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Silvan Widmer, Ricardo Rodriguez, Edimilson Fernandes.
Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Xherdan Shaqiri, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Ardon Jashari
Forwards: Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, Haris Seferovic, Christian Fassnacht.
2. Starting line-ups
Brazil: 1 Alisson, 2 Thiago Silva, 3 Marquinhos, 4 Danilo, 5 Alex Sandro, 6 Casemiro, 7 Lucas Paqueta, 8 Raphinha, 9 Gabriel Jesus, 10 Vinicus Jr, 11 Richarlison.
Switzerland: 1 Yann Sommer (GK), 2 Manuel Akanji, 3. Nico Elvedi, 4. Ricardo Rodriguez, 5. Silvan Widmer, 6. Ruben Vargas, 7. Granit Xhaka, 8. Remo Freuler, 9. Djibril Sow, 10. Xherdan Shaqiri, 7. Breel Embolo.
3. Key Players
Brazil: 1 Richarlison, 2 Vinicus Jr, 3 Casemiro, 4 Alisson.
Switzerland: 1. Xherdan Shaqiri, 2 Breel Embolo, 3 Ruben Vargas, 4 Granit Xhaka.
4 Match prediction, betting tips
Brazil will be facing a tough opponents in Switzerland as they have some players used to playing in top European clubs and have an organically strong defence. But again, Brazil still carry too many guns and should be able to emerge a winner, and we are looking at a 2-0 or 2-1 margin on Monday.
Betting tips: Brazil is strong odds on favourite with tips scaling 1/4 in favour of them.
5. Live Streaming, IST Time
The Brazil vs Switzerland match will be live from 9.30 PM IST (Monday). The match can be watched on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD TV channels and the live streaming is on JIO Cinema.