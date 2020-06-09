Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women's World Cup

By Dejan Kalinic
Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Womens World Cup
Brazil withdraws bid to host 2023 Women's World Cup

Sao Paulo, June 9: Brazil has withdrawn its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup ahead of this month's vote.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the decision in a statement on Monday (June 8), with the vote to decide the hosts to be held on June 25.

It leaves three bids remaining – Australia and New Zealand, Japan and Colombia.

Brazil said the current economic situation, fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic, was one of the reasons for its withdrawal.

It added that it would also be unfavoured due to hosting several big events in recent years, including the 2014 World Cup, 2016 Olympics and 2019 Copa America.

"Thus, CBF decided to withdraw the Brazilian candidacy and support Colombia in the dispute for the host of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023," the statement added.

South America has never hosted a Women's World Cup, while Asia has done so twice – in China in 1991 and 2007.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue