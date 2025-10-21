Football Brentford Delivers Most Complete Performance In 2-0 Win Against West Ham Brentford achieved a significant 2-0 victory over West Ham, showcasing their most complete performance yet under Keith Andrews. The match highlighted key contributions from players and improved team chemistry. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 4:25 [IST]

Keith Andrews praised Brentford's 2-0 victory over West Ham, calling it their most complete performance under his leadership. Igor Thiago scored in the first half, and Mathias Jensen secured the win with a stoppage-time goal. Brentford dominated the match, hitting the crossbar twice and nearly scoring again through Keane Lewis Potter. They had 22 shots, with 15 in the first half, achieving an expected goals (xG) of 2.3 compared to West Ham's 0.3 from seven attempts.

Brentford's win marked a turnaround after four away games without victory (D1 L3). They have now won two of their last three Premier League matches (L1), surpassing their previous seven-game record (D2 L4). Andrews expressed satisfaction with his team's chemistry and conviction during the game. "Very content. The performance was excellent on a lot of fronts—the chemistry, the conviction," Andrews told BBC Sport.

Nuno Espirito Santo faced disappointment in his first home match as West Ham manager, as they failed to secure a win in their initial four home league games for the first time ever. This defeat marked West Ham's fifth consecutive home loss in the top-flight, a feat previously seen only in April 1931. The team has conceded 12 goals across these matches, equalling records from 1962-63 and 1965-66.

Nuno expressed frustration over the result and aims for significant improvements before facing Leeds United on Friday. "It was a disappointing evening because it was a disappointing performance," Nuno told Sky Sports. He acknowledged that Brentford's aggression posed challenges and emphasised the need for responsibility and commitment to improve.

Andrews highlighted individual progress within his squad, noting that players are taking significant steps forward. He mentioned Thiago as a key player who is expected to score more goals due to his strong personality and presence on the field. Jordan Henderson's experience is also seen as crucial for guiding Brentford's young squad.

The atmosphere at West Ham was tense, with boos heard at both half-time and full-time whistles. Many fans left before Brentford's second goal was scored. Despite this, Nuno remains determined to change West Ham's fortunes and regain fan support by improving performances and winning individual battles.

Nuno stated, "It's a challenge for all of us... It's up to us to change the momentum and bring our fans back to support us." He stressed the importance of improvement within four days before their next match against Leeds United.

This victory showcased Brentford's potential as they continue to build momentum in the Premier League. With Andrews' guidance and key players stepping up, they aim to maintain this upward trajectory in upcoming fixtures.