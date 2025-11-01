Brighton Dominates Leeds United With 3-0 Victory Led By Diego Gomez's Two Goals

Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming: Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK and Other Countries?

Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Brighton secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Leeds United at the Amex Stadium, with Diego Gomez emerging as the star. Gomez netted twice in the second half, enhancing Brighton's lead after Danny Welbeck's early goal. Welbeck scored his sixth goal in five matches, converting Mats Wieffer's cross. Leeds struggled to respond, with late attempts from substitutes Lukas Nmecha and Anton Stach being thwarted by Bart Verbruggen.

Diego Gomez has been particularly effective against Yorkshire teams this season. He has scored seven goals in 12 appearances across all competitions, with six of those goals coming against Yorkshire clubs. This includes four goals against Barnsley in the EFL Cup and two against Leeds in this match.

Leeds United's struggles continued as they failed to find fluidity throughout the game. Their best chances came late on but were denied by Brighton's goalkeeper. Lucas Perri was kept busy at the other end, making four saves, including two impressive stops from Yasin Ayari.

This victory marked Brighton's first clean sheet of the season, much to the delight of manager Fabian Hurzeler. The Seagulls' performance was their best in the league so far this season. They recorded an expected goals tally of 2.99 from 14 shots compared to Leeds' 0.46 from five attempts.

Leeds have had a tough time on the road this season, conceding first in all five away Premier League games. Historically, they have lost 52 out of their last 58 away matches when conceding first, including 16 of their last 17 games.

The win propelled Brighton to eighth place in the league standings, while Leeds remained in 16th position, just five points above the relegation zone after this lacklustre performance.