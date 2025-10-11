Football Bruno Fernandes Carries Hopes Of Portugal As He Aims For World Cup Glory Bruno Fernandes shares his dream of winning the World Cup for Portugal. As they lead Group F in qualifiers, he emphasises the team's focus on each game. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 14:07 [IST]

Bruno Fernandes is driven by the ambition of all Portuguese people as he aims for World Cup success with Portugal next year. Although Roberto Martinez's team has not yet secured a spot in the tournament hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, they currently lead Group F after winning both qualifiers. This international break offers them a chance to move closer to qualification, with a match against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

Portugal's best World Cup performance was third place in 1966. Their recent quarter-final appearance in Qatar was their furthest since finishing fourth in 2006. Fernandes remains optimistic about Portugal's prospects next year. "We have to take it game by game, even though we know we want to reach the World Cup as quickly as possible," he told Channel 11. "Our main goal is to win every game, and we're focused on that, knowing that the dream of the World Cup is always present."

The Republic of Ireland sits at the bottom of Group F with just one point. They managed a 2-2 draw against Hungary but lost 2-1 to Armenia. Despite this, Fernandes acknowledges their potential threat. "We're facing a very physically strong team, very capable in duels, that defends with many players behind the ball," he stated. "We have to be patient with the ball and know how to find the right spaces."

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his intention to continue playing for Portugal and Al-Nassr next year if they qualify. The 2016 European champions are eager to secure their place in the World Cup. Fernandes emphasised their preparation: "It's going to be a difficult game, like all the others we've had, but we were capable, and we must be capable again now."

Fernandes shared his lifelong dream: "Since I was little, I've dreamed of winning the World Cup, and it's not just my dream; it's the dream of all Portuguese people." He added that their focus is on qualifying first and then striving to achieve that dream.

Portugal's journey towards World Cup qualification continues with determination and focus. With key players like Fernandes and Ronaldo leading the charge, they aim to make history for their nation on football's biggest stage.