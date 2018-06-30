Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Buffon bids final farewell to Juventus as contract expires

Gianluigi Buffon moved away from Juventus after an illustrious career
Gianluigi Buffon moved away from Juventus after an illustrious career

Milan, June 30: Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon bid a final farewell to Juventus on the last day of his contract.

The 40-year-old did not renew his deal in Turin and will leave Juve after 17 seasons, nine Serie A titles and four successive domestic doubles.

Buffon has made 176 appearances for Italy and is reportedly set for a move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the iconic World Cup-winning keeper's attentions were solely on Juve as he brought a lengthy and decorated chapter in his illustrious career to a close.

"Seventeen years in black and white end today," Buffon posted on Twitter on Saturday.

"Seventeen years of friends, team-mates, tears, victories, trophies, words, anger, disappointments, happiness and many, many emotions.

"I will never forget anything. I will always carry everything with me."

Juve have signed Mattia Perin to compete with Wojcech Szczesny to start between the posts for Massimiliano Allegri's team in 2018-19.

Buffon turned down a call-up for Italy's friendlies against Saudi Arabia, France and Netherlands in June, but he and Roberto Mancini remain open to working together on the international stage in the future.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue