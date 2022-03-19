Football
Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal: Saka strikes as Gunners take firm grip on fourth place

Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka scored the only goal as Arsenal beat Aston Villa 1-0 to consolidate fourth place in the Premier League.

London, March 19: Arsenal tightened their grip on fourth place in the Premier League thanks to Bukayo Saka's first-half strike in Saturday's 1-0 win against Aston Villa.

The Gunners' five-match winning run was halted with defeat to Liverpool in midweek, but the Gunners made a strong response at Villa Park.

A bright start for the visitors was rewarded when Saka fired home from the edge of the box with half an hour played, bringing up Arsenal's 2,000th goal in the competition.

1
2210561

Ollie Watkins skimmed the post in the second half but Arsenal, without Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli through injury and illness respectively, saw out another win.

PREMIER LEAGUE POINTS TABLE | RESULTS | FIXTURES

Former Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez did well to stop Ezri Konsa putting into his own net, having earlier denied Thomas Partey, but the visitors soon found a breakthrough.

Villa failed to clear their lines and Saka's drive from 20 yards found a way past Martinez, who saw the ball late and could not get enough contact on it to keep it out.

Emile Smith Rowe fired a tame shot at Martinez early in the second half and Arsenal were given a warning when Watkins' shot deflected off Kieran Tierney and hit the post.

But Villa, who had lost three and won three of their previous six heading into this contest, could not seriously trouble back-up keeper Bernd Leno as Arsenal held firm.

Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 20:10 [IST]
