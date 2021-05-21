Bundesliga relegation fight down to the wire: Three teams battle to stay in top division on final matchday

Bengaluru, May 21: As Bundesliga enters the final week of play, there is plenty of outcomes that could take place.
All the European places are already established with Bayern Munich as champions and RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg settling for the other three Champions League spots. However, there is still the third place to play for between Dortmund and Wolfsburg who are tied on the same number of points.
Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, have clinched the Europa League spots while Union Berlin, Gladbach, Stuttgart and Freiburg are set to fight it out for the penultimate newly formed Europa Conference League spot during the weekend.
But the most interesting scenario that is left to watch is at the bottom. The battle to beat the drop in the Bundesliga is reaching the final sprint. Schalke have already been relegated, but, the question on everyone else’s mind is who will join them.
Heading into the final matchday, just two points separate the three sides above Schalke with FC Koln, Werder Bremen and Arminia Bielefeld all looking to avoid the drop.
Here we take a look at the respective equations of all the three above mentioned teams and how they can avoid the drop:
FC Koln (30 Points)
The 17th placed team will have to depend on results around them to find out their own fortune. They could only manage a goalless draw away to Hertha Berlin last weekend, leaving them a point adrift of the relegation play-off spot. They need a win this weekend to have any chance of playing in the Bundesliga next season. They face bottom-placed Schalke at the weekend.
Werder Bremen (31 Points)
Werder Bremen have only ever spent one season outside of the Bundesliga since its formation in 1963 and now cannot afford to drop points in their final fixture. A win would guarantee safety provided other contender Bielefeld don't win. A draw would ensure safety on goal difference if Bielefeld lose and Cologne don't win. But a draw would see Werder go straight down if Cologne win and Bielefeld avoid loss. A defeat could see them in a play-off spot where they will face 2.Bundesliga third-ranked side provided Koln don't win.
Arminia Bielefeld (32 Points)
Last season’s 2.Bundesliga champions gave their survival hopes a boost last weekend by earning a 1-1 draw against TSG Hoffenheim. But now they need a win against Stuttgart to guarantee safety. A draw would also guarantee them top division status provided Bremen and Cologne don't win. But a draw would put them in the play-off if Bremen avoid defeat and Cologne (Koln) don't win. If all the three sides lose they would maintain their Bundesliga status.
(The Bundesliga games are only available via FanCode app in India. The app is available for download on Google Playstore/iOS as well. All the final games are set to take place on 22nd May 7.00 PM IST)