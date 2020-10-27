Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Son spares underwhelming Spurs

London, October 27: Tottenham continue to reap the rewards of Harry Kane and Son-Heung-min's seemingly telepathic partnership as the pair combined for Spurs' late winner in a 1-0 triumph at Burnley.
Jose Mourinho's men appeared to be heading for a second successive Premier League draw after what was a largely toothless display at Turf Moor on Monday, but Son headed in from close range with 14 minutes to go after fine work from Kane.
Spurs saw more of the ball in the first period but Burnley went closer to breaking the deadlock, testing Hugo Lloris on a couple of occasions and having a goal chalked off.
James Tarkowski went closest of all for the Clarets, but his effort was cleared from right in front of the goal-line by Kane, who then brilliantly set up Son's winner with a clever header of his own for their ninth goal combination of the season already.
29 - Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have combined for 29 Premier League goals, with only Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard managing more (36). Wavelength. pic.twitter.com/d79bZuMNTh— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 26, 2020
Although Spurs showed promise early on, they were unable to establish control and that encouraged Burnley, who saw an Ashley Barnes strike disallowed for offside in the 21st minute.
While that did not lead to a sustained period of pressure for Burnley, they did finish the first half in the ascendancy, with Lloris thwarting Ashley Westwood and Johann Gudmundsson.
Burnley went close again early in the second half – Josh Brownhill seizing on a wayward Ben Davies pass and driving just wide of the bottom-left corner.
Kane, who had endured a frustrating match in attack, proved decisive at the other end with 18 minutes to go, clearing Tarkowski's header off the line to keep Spurs on level terms.
Just four minutes later he was key in the Burnley area, running away from goal to head a corner delivery into Son's path and the South Korean threw himself forward to nod in the winner.