Cahill a doubtful starter for Honduras tie

Bengaluru/Sydney, November 4: Socceroos striker Tim Cahill is a doubtful starter for the first leg 2018 FIFA World Cup play-off tie against Honduras on November 10.
The 37-year-old injured the joint in A-League action for Melbourne City, casting doubt on his fitness for the match in San Pedro Sula.
"Tim Cahill underwent an X-ray on Friday night and an MRI scan on Saturday morning to determine the extent of an injury sustained to his right ankle," read a Football Federation of Australia (FFA) statement.
Tim Cahill injury update - https://t.co/xK9ex5s4CG pic.twitter.com/qnCgmntidA— Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 4, 2017
"While no fracture was identified, monitoring and rehabilitation will be required to manage Cahill back to full fitness.
"The Socceroos' medical and coaching staff will determine Cahill's eligibility for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Play-off (CONCACAF-Asian Zone) against Honduras.
"A further update regarding Cahill will be provided by FFA on Sunday."
Cahill scored his 49th and 50th international goals to ensure Australia defeated Syria in last month's Asian play-off, which set up the intercontinental tie for a place in next year's tournament in Russia.
Even if he fails to recover in time for the first leg, Australian football fans will be desperate for him to play some part in the second leg in Sydney on November 15.