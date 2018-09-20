Cahill likely to miss Jamshedpur's ISL opener against Mumbai

Bengaluru, September 20: Socceroos great Tim Cahill, who joined Jamshedpur FC earlier this month, will miss the Indian Super League (ISL) club's opener against Mumbai City FC on October 2 as he is serving a three-match Football Association (FA) ban.
It may be recalled that Australia's all-time top-scorer was charged by the FA for violent conduct during Millwall FC's Championship match against Fulham FC in April, 2018.
After the tie against Fulham, Millwall played just two more matches in the Championship as they failed to make it for the play-offs.
With Cahill having served just two out of the three-match FA ban, he is effectively ruled out of the ISL opener in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, the 38-year-old arrived in India last night to a rousing reception from the Jamshedpur fans, who thronged the airport in large numbers.
Cahill was truly overwhelmed by the reception that he got.
"Wow what a way to meet our fans in India @jamshedpurfc The love for football is amazing and I'm so happy that I can experience this passion first hand. I've played all over the world and I'm excited now to play in INDIA," Cahill tweeted along with a video.
Cahill, who had called time on his 14-year international career after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia in June, had linked up with Spaniard Cesar Ferrando's team in their pre-season training camp at Madrid.
Jamshedpur FC, who were formed 14 months ago and joined the ISL as part of its expansion to 10 teams last season, struggled in front of goal and were fifth in their maiden campaign and they are looking on the talismanic Australian striker to turn around their fortunes.
The former Melbourne City striker also had a stellar club career and is perhaps best known for his time at Everton, where he spent eight seasons and became one of the Premier League's most dangerous goal-scorers.
He also had stints with China's Shanghai Shenhua and Hangzhou Greentown and Major Soccer League outfit New York Red Bulls.
Cahill becomes the second big marquee name from Down Under to ply his trade in the cash-rich league after Alessandro Del Piero, who had played for Delhi Dynamos in the inaugural season in 2013-14.
He thanked the Jamshedpur fans in another tweet for the red-carpet welcome he got on his arrival in India.
"First time meeting our fans in India 4🙌🏼👏🏼⚽️🇮🇳 the love and support for this game in this country is on another level. New adventure begins. THANK YOU @JamshedpurFC," Cahill tweeted.
With the four-time World Cupper being ruled out of the Mumbai game, Cahill is likely to make his ISL debut in the away match against Bengauluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on October 7.
The Sydney-born star player is expected to play his first home game for Jamshedpur FC against ATK on October 21.
The fifth season of ISL gets underway on September 29 with former champions ATK hosting Kerala Blasters in Kolkata.
Champions Chennaiyin FC get their title defence underway with an away game against Bengaluru FC a day later, in what will be a repeat of the 2018 ISL final.