Can Cody Gakpo bounce back from his disappointing start to life at Liverpool?

This
has
been
a
season
to
forget
for
Liverpool
so
far.
The
Reds
are
already
out
of
both
League
Cup
and
FA
Cup
and
are
also
looking
increasingly
likely
to
miss
out
on
a
Champions
League
spot.
They
are
set
to
face
Real
Madrid
in
the
Champions
League
Round
of
16.
Jurgen Klopp's side secured the signing of Cody Gakpo in January with the hope of refreshing their season but the Dutchman is yet to showcase his true colours for the Merseyside giants.
The Reds secured the signature of the Netherlands international for a fee between £35 million and £45 million. However, he is yet to score or assist for the Merseyside giants in five appearances across all competitions.
Prior to his move to Liverpool this season, Gakpo scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists in 24 games for PSV Eindhoven this campaign. However, he has been far from effective for Liverpool so far.
It has been far from an ideal start for Cody Gakpo at Anfield but the situation is far from ideal as well. The Reds have been shambolic in almost every department this campaign and it's never easy for a new arrival to settle seamlessly into a struggling side and that too in the middle of the season.
What score would you give Cody Gakpo out of 10, for his first four #LFC appearances? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HLguQCJ3lr— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 22, 2023