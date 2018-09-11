Football

Cantona takes a swipe at Mourinho and United

By
Eric Cantona
Eric Cantona has blamed Jose Mourinho for Manchester United's poor start to the season

Kolkata, September 11: Eric Cantona is known to be an outspoke man and it was no surprise when the Frenchman recently took a swipe at Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in a recent interview.

United had a terrible start to the Premier League season and Cantona feels Mourinho is to blame.

"I like Mourinho. He has a good personality but not for United - they should have Guardiola as coach," Cantona was quoted as saying in an exclusive interview with the Mail .

"He should be there, but he is doing magic with that other club. The club I cannot name.

"It is early in the season... too early to tell. Manchester United is a great club and will always be great.

"They will win things, I know they will. But the way they play? Not good. The manager has them playing the wrong way for the fans. No fun, no creativity."

Cantona, who had spent five seasons at United was in contention to take over as manager when Louis van Gaal was sacked, before being usurped by Mourinho.

"I would like to coach and if they called me I would go. I would enjoy it. They know where I am. Then we would play creative football again," he added.

"It would be great for the fans, like it was with Alex Ferguson - he allowed players to be creative, treated them as individuals. All felt loved. He was always praising. A good man, a good leader."

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 11:01 [IST]
