Cantwell takes a knee to support Black Lives Matter after scoring against Man Utd

By Stats Perform News

Norwich, June 28: Norwich City star Todd Cantwell took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after scoring against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

When he netted with a sublime long-range effort in the 75th minute of his side's quarter-final clash with United at Carrow Road, Cantwell took a knee and raised his clenched fist in a gesture of support.

While numerous high-profile players have taken a knee after scoring, the celebration of Cantwell, who is white, was significant.

His equaliser ensured the tie moved into extra-time after Odion Ighalo had put United ahead earlier in the second half.

Norwich and United players all took a knee together when the cup contest began, which has also been the case in all Premier League matches since the English top-flight's resumption.

Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
