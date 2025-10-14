IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5 Session Timings: What Time Will India-West Indies Delhi Test Start? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

Football Cape Verde Create History: Once Ranked 182nd, Country With 5 Lakh Population Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 10:23 [IST]

The island nation of Cape Verde erupted in euphoria as its football team achieved the unimaginable - securing qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026, becoming the second smallest country ever to reach football's grandest stage. Only Iceland, who qualified for the 2018 edition, boasts a smaller population.

The Blue Sharks, as they are affectionately known, sealed their spot after a commanding 3-0 victory over Eswatini in their final Group D clash of the CAF qualifiers. The win not only cemented their place at the top of the table but also marked a historic milestone for a nation with a population of just around half a million.

Cape Verde's journey to the World Cup is nothing short of extraordinary. The team, which earned FIFA affiliation in 1986, was once languishing at 182nd in the FIFA World Rankings in 2000. Fast forward to 2025, and they have defied all odds to sit among the continent's elite, currently ranked 70th. Their qualification campaign was built on consistency and spirit - winning seven of their ten matches and finishing with 23 points, four clear of heavyweights Cameroon, who ended second with 19.

Their qualification was set up by a stunning 1-0 triumph over Cameroon in September, followed by a crucial 3-3 draw with Libya in early October. The decisive fixture against Eswatini was a do-or-die affair. After a goalless first half, Dailon Livramento opened the scoring in the 48th minute, notching his fourth goal of the qualifiers. Willy Semedo doubled the lead in the 58th, before veteran defender Ianique Tavares Stopira sealed the deal deep into injury time, sparking wild celebrations in Praia.

The atmosphere across the islands was electric. A national holiday was declared, streets were filled with jubilant fans, and the air resonated with funaná and reggae beats as fireworks illuminated the skies.

Cape Verde now joins Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, and Tunisia as Africa's representatives at the 2026 World Cup, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For a nation that played its first international match in 1978 and made its Africa Cup of Nations debut only in 2013, this moment is a culmination of decades of perseverance. Once an underdog in world football, Cape Verde now stands tall - a beacon of hope for every small nation dreaming big.