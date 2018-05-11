Casillas hits out at Real over refusal to give guard of honour to Barcelona

Kolkata, May 11: Real Madrid's all-time greatest keeper Iker Casillas, who is currently the FC Porto number one, has admitted that it was wrong on the part of his former side not to give the guard of honour to the newly-crowned La Liga champions -- Barcelona.
Barcelona claimed the La Liga title in the 34th week when they beat Depertivo La Coruna 4-2, just one week ahead of El Clasico.
According to tradition, when the title is already decided, opponents give 'pasillo', the traditional guard of honour to the champion team.
However, when Real faced Barcelona in Camp Nou, the dethroned La Liga winners declined to give them the honour.
Instead, Barcelona's club workers organised the pasillo, which included two lines of players welcoming the champions onto the pitch.
Real's manager Zinedine Zidane attributed Barcelona's previous decision not to give a guard of honour after Real's FIFA Club World Cup win last season as the reason for his team's refusal to offer a 'pasillo'. Real's captain Sergio Ramos shared echoed Zidane's views.
However, Casillas felt his former side should have shown respect to the newly-crowned champions and added if he was in charge at the moment he would have given them the respect they deserve.
"Barcelona did the pasillo at the Bernabeu 10 years ago when we won the La Liga and I experienced that," Casillas was quoted as saying in Spanish media.
"Times have changed a lot since, but if it was up to me, I would've given the guard of honour to the team that has won the league."
Barcelona are currently unbeaten in La Liga and are well on course to their first-ever invincible season.
On the other hand, Real will finish the season third after recently suffering a shocking 1-3 defeat at the hands of Sevilla.
However, the Los Blancos could achieve a major feat if they beat Liverpool in the Champions League final to become the first team to complete a hat-trick of the premier UEFA titles.
And Casillas, who won three Champions League titles with Real during his 16-year career with the club, is backing his former team again in the final.
"I hope Real Madrid wins its 13th European crown to continue being the club it is, the best in the world," Casillas said.
"It's incredible; they've an amazing squad. They eliminated PSG, Juventus... now all they've to do is to put the cherry on the cake.
"I continue to be a Real Madrid fan and I'm enjoying (watching) this Real Madrid.
"When you leave and see that they continue winning, it gives me a healthy envy but I'm also very happy for the people who're there," added Casillas, who recently won his first Portuguese league title with Porto this year.
