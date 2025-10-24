When will India play in the Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals? Who will they face in Semis?

Football Celtic Secures 2-1 Comeback Victory Against Sturm Graz In Europa League Match Celtic achieved a crucial 2-1 comeback win against Sturm Graz in the Europa League, highlighted by goals from Liam Scales and Benjamin Nygren. Despite early challenges, Celtic's resilience shone through as they secured their first victory of the season. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 3:07 [IST]

Celtic secured their first Europa League victory of the season by defeating Sturm Graz 2-1. The Scottish team turned the game around with two quick goals in the second half, courtesy of Liam Scales and Benjamin Nygren. This comeback followed Tomi Horvat's impressive opening goal for the visitors at Celtic Park.

The match began with a setback for Celtic when Kelechi Iheanacho had to leave the field due to an injury within the first five minutes. Horvat then scored a stunning goal from nearly 25 yards, putting Sturm Graz ahead. Despite this early lead, Celtic managed to regroup and respond effectively in the second half.

Otar Kitieshvili almost doubled Sturm Graz's lead when he hit the post, while Arne Engels' attempt was cleared off the line. Nygren missed a header from close range, but Celtic soon capitalised on their chances. Scales found the net after a well-executed short corner routine, and Nygren scored from Engels' corner shortly after.

The Austrian side's hopes of equalising were diminished when Tochi Chukwuani received a red card for a late tackle on Callum McGregor. Celtic had further opportunities to extend their lead through Johnny Kenny and Nygren, but they were unable to convert these chances into goals.

Celtic's performance was not without flaws, as they only managed two goals despite generating an expected goals (xG) value of 4.24 from 20 attempts. Manager Brendan Rodgers will be relieved to have secured a win in this competition. Notably, Nygren contributed significantly to their xG with 2.43, despite missing several opportunities.

Nygren was relentless in his efforts, taking seven shots and creating five big chances. He also led his team with nine touches inside the box. This victory marked Celtic's first comeback win in the Europa League after trailing since November 2019 against Lazio.

This result highlights Celtic's resilience and determination to overcome setbacks during matches. Their ability to turn around games will be crucial as they progress further in the tournament.