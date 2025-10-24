When will India play in the Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals? Who will they face in Semis?

Football Celtic's Nygren Demonstrates Courage In Europa League Win Over Sturm Graz Brendan Rodgers commended Benjamin Nygren for his courageous performance in Celtic's Europa League victory against Sturm Graz. The forward played a pivotal role, contributing significantly to the team's success. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 4:25 [IST]

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised Benjamin Nygren for his bravery in the match against Sturm Graz. Celtic initially fell behind due to Tomi Horvat's impressive goal. However, they quickly turned the game around with Liam Scales equalising and Nygren scoring the winner just 144 seconds later. This victory marked Celtic's first win against Austrian teams in major European competitions since 1977, ending a nine-game winless streak.

Celtic achieved an expected goals (xG) of 4.24, the highest in a Europa League game this season and their best in a major European competition since 2013-14. Nygren contributed significantly to this with an xG of 2.43. Despite missing two close-range headers, he scored in the 64th minute and had another attempt saved by Matteo Bignetti.

Nygren has been involved in seven goals across eight European appearances, scoring six and assisting one. Rodgers commended his perseverance despite a challenging night in front of goal. "I said before the game to the players, we’ve really got to show leadership now," Rodgers stated.

Rodgers emphasised that players often improve under pressure, highlighting their progress from previous games. "And you could see from the weekend coming into this game the progress in the team was so good, individually and collectively," he added. He noted that leaders within the team motivate others after setbacks.

Rodgers expressed happiness for Nygren, who played out of position but showed determination to score eventually. He also praised Arne Engels for his outstanding performance, energy, and world-class set-piece quality. Engels' contribution was vital in providing energy and fight to the team during the match.

The victory against Sturm Graz not only ended Celtic's winless run against Austrian teams but also showcased their potential in European competitions this season. The team's resilience and leadership were evident throughout the match, promising a strong future performance trajectory.